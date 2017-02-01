February is Stout Month

Is there a better month for drinking stouts than February, when we are deep in the heart of winter? Fort George Brewery doesn't think so, and for years now they have been celebrating Stout Month for the entire month of February, filling their taps with new stouts every week and featuring many guest stouts from others. It all culminates in their "Carnival of Stouts" known as the Festival of Dark Arts , "a full sensory immersion into art, craft, music, and macabre entertainment, with over sixty rare stouts all over the Fort George block."

