Erie holding Town Hall open house March 2

The community is invited to see the updates from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 2 at 645 Holbrook St. The furor over General Motors' deadly ignition switch has the potential to doom the car key, a technology drivers have been using for 65 years. Boulder is pretty good at producing rock bands, and by "rock," we mean the in-your-face, guitar-heavy, leather-clad variety - you know, the good kind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.