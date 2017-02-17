Driver charged with careless driving in fatal Longmont crash on New Year's Day

Douglas Seamon's motorcycle is pictured following a crash on South Main Street at Tenacity Drive in Longmont on Jan. 1. Seamon was killed in the crash, and the driver, Martha Stanley, has been charged with careless driving resulting in death. The driver in a fatal New Year's Day crash in Longmont said she didn't see the motorcyclist killed in the collision before she performed a U-turn in front of him, according to police reports.

