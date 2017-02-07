Dead & Company concerts netted $700K ...

Dead & Company concerts netted $700K in profit for CU Athletics

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Dead & Company - the Grateful Dead offshoot featuring guitarist John Mayer - brought the University of Colorado more than a touch of green last summer, netting the school's Athletic Department nearly $700,000 in profit during two July concerts at Folsom Field. Though details of the deal CU struck with concert promoter AEG Live are a secret, a campus spokesman would share that the CU Athletic Department made $695,373.52 after expenses for the shows on July 2 and 3. Lance Carl, CU's associate athletic director for business development, community partnerships and non-game-day events, said he was pleased with the profit margin for the two shows.

