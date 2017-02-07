Dead & Company concerts netted $700K in profit for CU Athletics
Dead & Company - the Grateful Dead offshoot featuring guitarist John Mayer - brought the University of Colorado more than a touch of green last summer, netting the school's Athletic Department nearly $700,000 in profit during two July concerts at Folsom Field. Though details of the deal CU struck with concert promoter AEG Live are a secret, a campus spokesman would share that the CU Athletic Department made $695,373.52 after expenses for the shows on July 2 and 3. Lance Carl, CU's associate athletic director for business development, community partnerships and non-game-day events, said he was pleased with the profit margin for the two shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|3 hr
|Blue
|144
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|3 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Mon
|Jolamom
|106
|The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Garden Phart
|97
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 2
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|BuckFoulder
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC