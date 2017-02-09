Daniel J. Scheeres, CU Boulder professor, added to National Academy of Engineering roster
Daniel J. Scheeres joined CU in 2008, and was previously on the faculty at Iowa State University and the University of Michigan, according to a CU news release. He was also a member of the technical staff for the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a visiting fellow at the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science in Japan.
