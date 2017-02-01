Cultures harmoniously collide in performance at CU in Boulder

From left, University of Colorado dancer Annie Howell, narrator Breana McCullough, co-composer Chas Wetherbee, playing the violin, co-composer Leon Joseph Littlefoot, playing a Native American flute, and CU dancer Gabrielle Whitcomb rehearse for "Anthem for the Ancestors" at CU's Black Box Theater on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.