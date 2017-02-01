CU reaches agreement to buy power fro...

CU reaches agreement to buy power from Boulder should city form utility

The University of Colorado has reached an agreement with Boulder to purchase electricity from the city should it go through with plans to form a municipal utility. Boulder and the University of Colorado have finalized an agreement on how the city will provide power to the campus if and when the city begins to operate its own electrical utility separate from Xcel Energy.

