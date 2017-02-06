CU Boulder's inclusive recreation pro...

CU Boulder's inclusive recreation program aims to welcome all students to fitness center

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Vijay Viswanathan, a graduate student at the University of Colorado, climbs Bastile in Eldorado Canyon in 2015. Viswanathan became paralyzed from the chest down after a climbing accident, but stays active by using adaptive equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 5 hr Jolamom 106
News The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10) 8 hr Garden Phart 97
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 3 TheOneWhoSolvedTh... 136
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 2 jameson245 2
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jan 31 DedRed 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Jan 30 BuckFoulder 9
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Jan 29 Mikey 11
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC