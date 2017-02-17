CU Boulder student rescued after climbing Boulder's first Flatiron

A 19-year-old University of Colorado student became trapped on the first Flatiron on Friday afternoon after going climbing without proper equipment. Sgt. Dave Booton, with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Group, said that the man was not injured, and another climber chanced upon him and called 911 at about 3:30 p.m. Booton said the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded and were able to reach the man and bring him to safety.

