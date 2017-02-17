CU Boulder student rescued after climbing Boulder's first Flatiron
A 19-year-old University of Colorado student became trapped on the first Flatiron on Friday afternoon after going climbing without proper equipment. Sgt. Dave Booton, with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Group, said that the man was not injured, and another climber chanced upon him and called 911 at about 3:30 p.m. Booton said the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded and were able to reach the man and bring him to safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Uram Shonna
|706
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Wed
|Steve Eller
|123
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 13
|norty
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC