CU Boulder proposes $39M in new spending for 2017-18

Emily Davis, a University of Colorado freshman, reads in front of the sandstone Nobel Laureates list near Duane Towers on Boulder's campus in 2016. The University of Colorado's Boulder campus is proposing $39 million in new spending in the 2017-18 fiscal year so that it can maintain aging campus buildings, boost the salaries of its employees and offer more financial aid to needy students.

