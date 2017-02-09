CU Boulder: No uptick in requests for...

CU Boulder: No uptick in requests for legal advice following Trump's executive order on immigration

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

As demonstrators called on the University of Colorado to hire a full-time immigration lawyer to support students, campus officials said they have not seen an increase in requests for legal advice about immigration matters since President Donald Trump issued his controversial travel order. The campus offers legal advice on immigration questions to students through its Student Legal Services office, which has a contract with Boulder immigration lawyer Jon Sirkis.

