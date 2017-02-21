CU Boulder hosting two-day program on drones
The University of Colorado will host artists, lawyers, scientists, military experts and ethicists next week for a discussion of the many issues posed by the advent of drones, known also as unmanned aerial vehicles. The two-day program, "Policy, Ethics and the Future of Drones," will consider drones' potential for improving everything from storm tracking and crop monitoring to military operations and commercial shipping.
