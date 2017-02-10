Colorado wind gusts spread wildfires, tip over big trucks on Friday
Winds in Colorado gusting over 70 mph on Friday helped spread wildfires, tipped over large trucks and broke weather records. One gust of 101 mph was reported at a mountain pass.
