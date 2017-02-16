Colorado man arrested in death of missing Boulder mother
A Colorado man was charged with murder Thursday in the death of his year-old daughter's mother, a day after authorities in Oklahoma caught up to him and the girl, who had been reported missing and was recovered unharmed. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Adam Densmore, 32, on Wednesday for violating a custody order, Shannon Cordingly, a Boulder, Colorado, police spokeswoman said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Uram Shonna
|706
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Wed
|Steve Eller
|123
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 13
|norty
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC