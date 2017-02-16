Colorado man arrested in death of mis...

Colorado man arrested in death of missing Boulder mother

3 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A Colorado man was charged with murder Thursday in the death of his year-old daughter's mother, a day after authorities in Oklahoma caught up to him and the girl, who had been reported missing and was recovered unharmed. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Adam Densmore, 32, on Wednesday for violating a custody order, Shannon Cordingly, a Boulder, Colorado, police spokeswoman said Thursday.

