Colorado attorney general sues to stop Boulder County's oil and gas moratorium
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has sued Boulder County, calling its moratorium on all new applications for oil and gas development illegal. Coffman in a statement said the county's "open defiance of state law has made legal action the final recourse available."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
