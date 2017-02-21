City will spend $8 million to renovate an ex-Boulder Community Hospital building
As an early step in the broad redevelopment of the former Boulder Community Hospital site on Broadway, Boulder plans to spend about $8 million to renovate one of the site's buildings and use it for city offices. When the city bought the hospital site from BCH, which is now located in east Boulder, in December 2015 for $40 million , it acquired roughly 355,000 square feet of facilities and 800 parking spaces on a total of 8.8 acres.
