City Council ousts developers amid Boulder Junction lawsuit

Two Boulder Junction developers and property owners who sued the city last week for more than $1 million have been removed from their positions on City Council-appointed advisory boards due to what officials deem a conflict of interest. In a suit filed Friday in Boulder County District Court, Scott Pedersen and Jeff Shanahan claim the city owes them money for completed housing and parking projects at Depot Square, a key Boulder Junction parcel they redeveloped.

