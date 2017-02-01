'Chasing Coral,' Boulder-made Sundanc...

'Chasing Coral,' Boulder-made Sundance winner, to close local fest

Jeff Orlowski, the Boulder-based director of Chasing Coral, which will close the Boulder International Film Festival. Produced and directed by Jeff Orlowski; produced by Larissa Rhodes; executive produced by David J. Cornfield, Linda A. Cornfiel, Ryan W. Ahrens, Jill K. Ahrens The Boulder International Film Festival announced today it will open with the British film "Their Finest" and close with "Chasing Coral," a documentary produced by a Boulder company that just won the Audience Award for best documentary at Sundance Film Festival.

