Boulder's PanTheryx announces acquisi...

Boulder's PanTheryx announces acquisitions

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder-based PanTheryx, which makes a bovine-based treatment for diarrhea, is acquiring two companies, APS BioGroup, of Phoenix, and La Belle Associates, of Bellingham, WA, which produce colostrum and related nutritional products. Terms of the acquisitions weren't disclosed, but the company said in a statement that they were funded with financing provided Pegasus Capital Advisors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 3 min moda 116
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Mon norty 3
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 DedRed 176
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
News Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T... Feb 7 Rainbow Kid 1
News The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Garden Phart 97
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jan 31 DedRed 4
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC