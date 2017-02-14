Boulder's PanTheryx announces acquisitions

Boulder-based PanTheryx, which makes a bovine-based treatment for diarrhea, is acquiring two companies, APS BioGroup, of Phoenix, and La Belle Associates, of Bellingham, WA, which produce colostrum and related nutritional products. Terms of the acquisitions weren't disclosed, but the company said in a statement that they were funded with financing provided Pegasus Capital Advisors.

