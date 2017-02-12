Boulder's Accera reports 'disappointing' trial results for Alzheimer's drug
Boulder-based Accera Inc., developer of a drug designed to fight Alzheimer's disease, said the latest round of trials showed no significant improvement in patients treated with the medication. Accera CEO Dr. Charles Stacey said the trial results were "disappointing," and were caused by a change in formulation that the company is correcting prior to launching a new round of trials.
