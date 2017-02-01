Boulder weather: Snow and freezing dr...

Boulder weather: Snow and freezing drizzle to create icy conditions

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 38 and freezing drizzle and snow. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. The overnight low is expected to be near 21. St. Vrain Valley schools and the Dawson School in Lafayette are both on delayed starts due to the icy conditions.

Boulder, CO

