Boulder weather: Snow and freezing drizzle to create icy conditions
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 38 and freezing drizzle and snow. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. The overnight low is expected to be near 21. St. Vrain Valley schools and the Dawson School in Lafayette are both on delayed starts due to the icy conditions.
