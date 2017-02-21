Boulder weather: More snow today but clear skies over the weekend

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder could see some more light snowfall today but should see things clear up over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 26 and snow, with less than an inch of accumulation expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.