Boulder weather: High of 66 with high winds expected

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see highs in the upper 60s today but should still continue to see high winds, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and winds 13 to 22 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph.

