Boulder weather: High of 63 with breezy conditions

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder could see highs in the 60s today along with some breezy conditions over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 63 and winds 6 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Boulder County was issued at February 20 at 2:28PM MST

