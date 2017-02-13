Boulder weather: High of 51, light wind

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 51 degrees in Boulder today with partly cloudy skies and a calm wind becoming northeasterly and 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to reach the middle 60s with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.