Boulder weather: High of 51, light wind

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 51 degrees in Boulder today with partly cloudy skies and a calm wind becoming northeasterly and 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to reach the middle 60s with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

