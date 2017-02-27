Boulder Valley backing away from plan to sell Uni Hill Elementary to CU Boulder
The Boulder Valley School District is backing away from a plan to sell the University Hill Elementary building to CU, Superintendent Bruce Messinger said at Tuesday's school board meeting. The administrative recommendation not to move forward came after the board discussed a feasibility study on the plan Tuesday in a closed-door session to allow for confidential real estate discussions.
