Boulder still a seller's market, but change could be coming
At 10.03 percent, Colorado had the fourth-fastest-appreciating market in the country, though that is down from last year's 12.66 percent, according to the latest Federal Housing Finance Agency index. [FHFA statistics are through the third quarter, 2016.
