Boulder ponders how to spend revenue from upcoming soda tax
Zack Ryan, of Boulder, buys a Starbucks Doubleshot Energy drink on Monday at Bova's Pantry on Broadway Street in Boulder. The sugary drink tax that Boulder voters approved in November is expected to generate close to $4 million in revenue over its first full year in action, but it has never been the case that those who proposed and voted for the tax are entitled to any say over where the money goes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|sharon
|711
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|16
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC