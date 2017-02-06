Boulder marchers planning to protest Trump again this Saturday
Organizers are planning another Saturday march through Boulder in protest of President Donald Trump, the second such march this month. The march -- titled "This Is What Democracy Looks Like" -- is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Park bandhshell, and continue through downtown and end up in front of the county courthouse on the Pearl Street Mall.
