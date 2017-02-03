Boulder kids' signs let friends from afar know they're welcome
Elementary school students and Boulder residents Rider Neeb and Lidya Rodda decided they wanted to let their friends who come from Mexico and the rest of Latin America that they are welcome. The two kids, along with four local families, made numerous signs with welcoming messages written in English and Spanish and placed them outside the Boulder Meadows trailer park.
