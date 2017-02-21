Boulder International Film Festival launches first Virtual Reality Pavilion

Opening Night Red Carpet Gala: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Boulder Theater; $50; screening of United Kingdom feature film "Their Finest," starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons and Richard E. Grant Closing Night: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder Theater; $30; screening of Boulder-based feature documentary "Chasing Coral," produced and directed by Jeff Orlowski More info: 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, network with other creators, share work and technologies with filmmakers and newbies to virtual reality. BIFF runs March 2-5 at various venues across Boulder and Longmont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.