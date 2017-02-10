Boulder International Film Fest previews 2017 schedule; tickets on sale

Gemma Arterton stars in "Their Finest," a British romantic comedy set during World War II that will open the 13th annual Boulder Film Festival. The 13th annual Boulder International Film Festival will open with the British World War II romantic comedy "Their Night" and close with the Boulder-produced environmental documentary "Chasing Coral," which sold to Netflix last month after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

