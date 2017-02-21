Boulder hopes to reduce emissions with city energy conservation code
Suzuki Strings Director Amy Gesmer-Packman gives direction at practice under the LED energy saving spot lights above her Friday in Boulder. Mountain View United Methodist is one of the first commercial buildings in Boulder to have gone "net zero."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|emerald
|709
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|8 hr
|Mikey
|13
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Fri
|transplant
|10
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Fri
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC