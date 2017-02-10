Boulder County, state near showdown o...

Boulder County, state near showdown over drilling moratorium

Read more: Denver Post

Boulder County and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman were on the brink of a legal showdown Friday over the county's moratorium on oil and gas drilling. Coffman, a Republican, has set a Friday deadline for the county to rescind the moratorium, saying it contradicts a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that only the state can regulate the industry.

