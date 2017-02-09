Boulder County seeks applications for summer Youth Corps jobs
Boulder County's Parks and Open Space Department is accepting applications from residents ages 14 to 17 for summer jobs with the county Youth Corps, as well as from adults seeking jobs as team leaders. The Boulder County Youth Corps will hire 160 teens to work 30 hours a week on Mondays through Thursdays from June 12 to Aug. 1 on a variety of community services projects.
