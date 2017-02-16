Boulder County, school district reexamining options for developing Twin Lakes lands
Boulder County and Boulder Valley School District officials will soon look into their options for their lands alongside Twin Lakes Road in Gunbarrel in the wake of the county Planning Commission's Wednesday night rejection of proposed land-use changes for those undeveloped properties.
