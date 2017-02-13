Boulder County eyes regional housing solution

Over the coming several months, Boulder County's local governments are expected to consider signing off on, and participating in, a coordinated regional approach to addressing affordable housing needs. The end result, under one of the goals suggested in a recently unveiled preliminary draft of a Boulder County Regional Affordable Housing Strategic Plan, would be to have 15,000 to 22,000 housing units - residences affordable for rent or purchase by low- and middle-income households - by the year 2035.

