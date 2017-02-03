Boulder County congressional delegation hearing plenty early in Trump era
Piper Doering, a staffer for Jared Polis, takes a call from a member of the public at U.S> Rep. Jared Polis's office in Boulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|31 min
|Jolamom
|41
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Fri
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|136
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 2
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC