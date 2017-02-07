Boulder council kicks off new era wit...

Boulder council kicks off new era without endless public comment

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Kristen Daly, of the Healthy Boulder Kids Coalition, addresses the Boulder City Council including, from left, Andrew Shoemaker, Mayor Suzanne Jones and Sam Weaver during the open comment session at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting. On Tuesday, for the first time under this Boulder City Council, open comment from members of the public was not allowed to run on endlessly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 2 hr TheOneWhoSolvedTh... 148
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) 3 hr Non-state Actor 142
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 11 hr DedRed 107
News Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T... 15 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10) Mon Garden Phart 97
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 2 jameson245 2
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jan 31 DedRed 4
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC