Boulder clears way for affordable housing at 185-unit Tantra Lake Apartments
The Boulder City Council on Tuesday cleared the way for the sale of the 185-unit Tantra Lake Apartments complex, which will now be dedicated for low- and middle-income housing. Boulder Housing Partners, the city's housing authority, has a deal in place to buy the complex but needed the City Council's help to facilitate the sale.
