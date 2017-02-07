Boulder City Council unmoved after reconsidering affordable housing linkage fee
The City Council has reaffirmed a November decision to raise, by about 25 percent, the per-square-foot fee on commercial developers that helps pay for the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Boulder. At the time the council made that vote, President Donald Trump had just been elected, and the city staff, outside consultants and elected officials had spent months strategizing on whether to increase the existing $9.53-per-square-foot affordable housing linkage fee, and by how much.
