Boulder Chamber names 2017 leadership honorees
Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award: Jon Kottke, co-founder and partner at Kottke & Brantz, LLC, and Betsey Martens, executive director of Boulder Housing Partners. "We are very excited to honor each of these individuals during the 2017 Celebration of Leadership," said John Tayer, president and CEO of Boulder Chamber, said in a statement.
