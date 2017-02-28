Boulder Arts Week 2017 to Feature Variety of Artists and Arts...

Over 100 artists and arts organizations are expected to participate in Boulder Arts Week 2017, taking place March 31 through April 8. This annual, weeklong celebration of the robust arts community in Boulder will feature a diverse range of arts and entertainment in venues throughout the community. Boulder Arts Week will offer fine art, sculpture, dance, theatre, music, cinema, and outdoor art experiences at traditional venues, such as the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and the Dairy Arts Center, as well as unexpected venues including retail stores, community centers, street corners, and churches.

