Boulder and Greeley most at risk in global trade war
The northern Front Range is more than 1,000 miles from the nearest seaport, but it is vulnerable to changing U.S. trade agreements and a potential global trade war . Denver, Boulder and Greeley, while not as heavily dependent on exports as other U.S. cities, won't be insulated from trade disruptions, according to an analysis from the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings, a nonprofit public policy organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|1 hr
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|22
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|14 hr
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|136
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Thu
|jameson245
|2
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jan 31
|DedRed
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC