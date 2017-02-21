Bob Greenlee, ex-Boulder mayor, charged with vehicular homicide in December crash
Bob and Diane Greenlee listen to students talk about what they're going to do after they finish college at an "I Have a Dream" event at the Boulderado Hotel in Boulder in 1990. Former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee this week was charged with nine criminal counts -- including vehicular homicide -- for his role in a fatal five-car crash in December.
