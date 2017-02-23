Arapahoe County seeking resident feed...

Arapahoe County seeking resident feedback on performance, priorities

1 hr ago

In the coming weeks, Arapahoe County is mailing out surveys to 3,000 randomly selected residences to ask people their opinions about the place they live and the job the county government is doing. The Arapahoe County Citizen Survey is being circulated to gauge how some of the county's 640,000 residents think their local public servants are doing when it comes to delivering government services, as well as collect a sampling of residents' impressions of the place they call home, according to a county news release .

