Adam Densmore arrested in murder of missing Boulder woman Ashley Mead
Boulder Police Department this morning announced that Adam Densmore will face murder charges in the death of Ashley Mead, who was reported missing, along with their 1-year-old daughter, earlier this week and is now presumed dead. Densmore already was in custody at the Pawnee County Jail after being arrested Wednesday on suspicion of violating a custody agreement when he was found with the daughter he has with Mead.
