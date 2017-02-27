Access to birth control widens as Col...

Access to birth control widens as Colorado pharmacists prepare to prescribe oral contraceptives

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado pharmacists soon can begin prescribing oral contraceptives under a new protocol that will provide unprecedented access to birth control in this state. Women who are at least 18 can complete a questionnaire, blood-pressure check and a 10- to 15-minute consultation with a pharmacist, then walk out with birth-control pills or patches, under new rules set in motion by a 2016 state law with bipartisan support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Sun Buck Foulder 11
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Sun spytheweb 16
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat emerald 709
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 123
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 DedRed 176
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC