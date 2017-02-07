8 things to do in Boulder County today, Feb. 7, 2017

Lindsey Schiller and Marc Plinke will speak about and sign their new book, "The Year Round Solar Greenhouse," tonight at the Boulder Book Store. "The Year-Round Solar Greenhouse" by Lindsey Schiller and Marc Plinke is your one-stop guide to designing and building greenhouses that harness and store energy from the sun to create naturally heated, lush growing environments even in the depths of winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.