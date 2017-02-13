8,090 Michigan tax returns reported at least $1M in income, and 7 more IRS facts
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax forms sit on a desk at the start of the tax season rush, inside the offices of tax preparation firm Infinite Tax Solutions, in Boulder, Colo. An estimated 8,090 individual federal tax returns from Michigan reported an adjusted gross income of at least $1 million in 2014, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|2 hr
|norty
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|3 hr
|Joshua
|11
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Chris
|705
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Sun
|DedRed
|176
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 9
|Latisha
|108
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC